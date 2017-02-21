Ohio GOP lawmaker won't sponsor payday lending reform bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Republican lawmaker who vowed to push payday lending reform in Ohio has decided not to sponsor such a bill during her final two-year term, marking a setback for those hoping to further crack down on that industry.

Rep. Marlene Anielski tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2lBVmL3 ) it's an important issue but she feels she can only effectively focus on one topic, and she's prioritizing suicide prevention. That's personal for Anielski, whose son killed himself.

Her Democratic co-sponsor plans to proceed with a payday lending reform bill. But he says losing Anielski's sponsorship is a setback because the proposal won't pass without support from Republicans. They control the Legislature and have been hesitant to further restrict payday lending.

A research group found such loans are more expensive in Ohio than any other state.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

