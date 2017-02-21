Philadelphia police hunt for suspect who fired at officers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say opened fire at officers.

WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2kTkitp) that police were responding to a call around 10 p.m. on Monday when someone started shooting at them. Officials say the officers then chased the suspect into a neighborhood park.

Authorities say the officers did not return fire at any point.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com

