Lakers fire Kupchak, put Magic in charge of basketball ops

Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidency

Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidency

Obama gets rock-star welcome in Berlin, praises Merkel

Obama gets rock-star welcome in Berlin, praises Merkel

A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefits

A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefits

Marijuana extract helps some kids with epilepsy, study says

Marijuana extract helps some kids with epilepsy, study says

Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people dead

Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people dead

UK police find 'significant' evidence; May slams US on leaks

UK police find 'significant' evidence; May slams US on leaks

President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summit

President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summit

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

The Latest: Trump's push at NATO getting attention online

The Latest: Trump's push at NATO getting attention online

Mark Zuckerberg is giving a commencement speech at Harvard, the university he dropped out of to create Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg is giving a commencement speech at Harvard, the university he dropped out of to create Facebook.

Authorities say a man has been arrested after he backed a tractor-trailer through the front gate of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel and crashed it into the building's front door.

Authorities say a man has been arrested after he backed a tractor-trailer through the front gate of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel and crashed it into the building's front door.

The case of a Montana congressional candidate accused of body-slamming a reporter is being blamed by some media watchers on a wave of hostility toward journalists that President Donald Trump helped generate.

The case of a Montana congressional candidate accused of body-slamming a reporter is being blamed by some media watchers on a wave of hostility toward journalists that President Donald Trump helped generate.

Witnesses said the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat body-slammed a reporter Wednesday, the day before the polls close in the special election.

Witnesses said the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat body-slammed a reporter Wednesday, the day before the polls close in the special election.

Officials say a fight that forced correctional officers to open fire with real bullets to stop a melee was unusual even by the violent standard of California prisons.

Officials say a fight that forced correctional officers to open fire with real bullets to stop a melee was unusual even by the violent standard of California prisons.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Lakers have fired general manager Mitch Kupchak and put Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations in a major shake-up of the struggling franchise's front office.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also removed her brother, Jim, from his job as the Lakers' executive vice president of basketball operations Tuesday.

Jeanie Buss then promoted Johnson, the Hall of Fame point guard who returned to the franchise earlier this year in an executive role.

Johnson is the Lakers' new president of basketball operations, the team announced on Twitter.

Mitch Kupchak has been the 16-time NBA champion franchise's GM since 2000, when Jerry West left the club.

The Lakers are mired in the worst four-year stretch in franchise history. They are 19-39 this season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.