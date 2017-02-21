Kellogg's unveils Pop-Tarts pizza, tacos at NYC cafe

Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidency

Obama gets rock-star welcome in Berlin, praises Merkel

A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefits

Marijuana extract helps some kids with epilepsy, study says

Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people dead

UK police find 'significant' evidence; May slams US on leaks

President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summit

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

The Latest: Trump's push at NATO getting attention online

Mark Zuckerberg is giving a commencement speech at Harvard, the university he dropped out of to create Facebook.

Zuckerberg urges Harvard grads to build a world of 'purpose'

Authorities say a man has been arrested after he backed a tractor-trailer through the front gate of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel and crashed it into the building's front door.

The case of a Montana congressional candidate accused of body-slamming a reporter is being blamed by some media watchers on a wave of hostility toward journalists that President Donald Trump helped generate.

Media watchers blame hostility toward reporters on Trump

Witnesses said the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat body-slammed a reporter Wednesday, the day before the polls close in the special election.

GOP House hopeful keeps low profile after assault charge

Officials say a fight that forced correctional officers to open fire with real bullets to stop a melee was unusual even by the violent standard of California prisons.

NEW YORK (AP) - Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.

Kellogg's is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.

Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries and tarty tacos.

Visitors to the Times Square restaurant can also sample milkshakes made from the pastry.

The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.

