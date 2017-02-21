Youngstown store cashier asks robber if he was serious

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video as they attempt to identify the suspect who robbed a convenience store on Youngstown's South Side.

The cashier working at the Lucky 7 store on Midlothian Boulevard tells police that a man wearing a hooded sweat shirt asked her for a pack of cigarettes.

When the clerk asked if that's all he needed, he replied “Give me all the money you got!”

The cashier asked the man if he was serious. He replied, “I have a gun. Give me all the money. I don't want to shoot you.”

Although the woman didn't see a gun, she told police she believed that he had one.

After giving the robber all the cash from the register, the suspect ran north on Shirley Road.