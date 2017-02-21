Robber steals pizza from delivery man on Youngstown's West Side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Robber steals pizza from delivery man on Youngstown's West Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man delivering a pizza on Youngstown's West Side tells police he found himself face-to-face with a robber.

The 42-year-old man working for New York Pizza tells investigators he was delivering a pizza and soda on Tyrell Avenue Sunday afternoon when he got no answer after knocking on an apartment door.

He went outside the building and called the number of the person who ordered the pizza.

The person on the other end of the phone told the delivery man that he was waiting inside.

The victim says he had walked only a few steps into the building when a man came out of a laundry room with his hand in his pocket as if he were holding a gun.

The victim dropped the soda and pizza as the suspect shoved what he described as the muzzle of a gun into his stomach and ordered him to drop his phone and get out “before he killed him”.

The delivery man drove to a bar on Salt Springs Road where he phoned 9-1-1.

Although police recovered the victim's cell phone, the pizza and the warming bag were not to be found.

The police report does not say any money was taken.

  • Valley first responders beef-up protective gear during drug calls

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:39:49 GMT

    It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said. 

  • Hubbard lifts water conservation advisory

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:35:43 GMT
    People who get their water from the city of Hubbard are no longer  being asked to conserve water. An advisory was issued by City Service Director Daniel Livingston Thursday morning as crews repaired a break on the main water transmission line. Livingston announced Thursday afternoon that the advisory would be lifted at 7 pm. He says that the city will not issue a boil alert. More >>
  • New boat ramp opens at Berlin Lake

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:10:49 GMT

    Boating and fishing enthusiasts have another spot to launch their boats at Berlin Lake. The ribbon was cut Thursday, marking the official opening the German Church Road boat ramp at 15988 German Church Road, Atwater. Berlin Lake is one of the most popular boating and fishing lakes, not only in northeast Ohio, but the entire state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. 

