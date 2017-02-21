Robber steals pizza from delivery man on Youngstown's West Side

A man delivering a pizza on Youngstown's West Side tells police he found himself face-to-face with a robber.

The 42-year-old man working for New York Pizza tells investigators he was delivering a pizza and soda on Tyrell Avenue Sunday afternoon when he got no answer after knocking on an apartment door.

He went outside the building and called the number of the person who ordered the pizza.

The person on the other end of the phone told the delivery man that he was waiting inside.

The victim says he had walked only a few steps into the building when a man came out of a laundry room with his hand in his pocket as if he were holding a gun.

The victim dropped the soda and pizza as the suspect shoved what he described as the muzzle of a gun into his stomach and ordered him to drop his phone and get out “before he killed him”.

The delivery man drove to a bar on Salt Springs Road where he phoned 9-1-1.

Although police recovered the victim's cell phone, the pizza and the warming bag were not to be found.

The police report does not say any money was taken.