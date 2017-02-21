Mahoning County property tax bills in the mail - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County property tax bills in the mail

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Mahoning County property owners will receive their first-half real estate tax bills in the mail in the coming days, according to Treasurer Daniel R. Yemma.

The deadline to pay taxes without a penalty is Friday, March 10th.

In an effort to increase efficiency and reduce cost, Yemma says he encourages Mahoning County property owners to pay their taxes online.

In order to promote the use of online payments, Yemma says the usual 60 cent convenience on all electronic check payments will be waived during tax collection period between February 24 and March 22, 2017.

More information about online payments, electronic checks and credit card payments may be found at http://treasurer.mahoningcountyoh.gov

To pay by phone: Dial 1-888-891-6064 (Select Option1).

The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday for tax payers who prefer to pay in person.

Payments may also be mailed to the Treasurer's Office, 120 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44503.

Any payment that is postmarked on/or before March 10th will be recorded as on time.

Payments can also be made at the Seven Seventeen Credit Union and Cortland Bank.

Information for property owners who wish to receive paperless tax bills are now available online at http://treasurer.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

Click the attachment, “authorization form”.

Fill it out and return to:

  • The Mahoning County Treasurer’s Office
  • 120 Market St.
  • Youngstown, OH 44503.

Property owners who do not receive statements by February 27, 2017 should call the Treasurer's Office at (330) 740-2460 to confirm payment amounts or request copies of bills.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Valley first responders beef-up protective gear during drug calls

    Valley first responders beef-up protective gear during drug calls

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:39:49 GMT

    It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said. 

    More >>

    It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said. 

    More >>

  • Hubbard lifts water conservation advisory

    Hubbard lifts water conservation advisory

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:35:43 GMT
    People who get their water from the city of Hubbard are no longer  being asked to conserve water. An advisory was issued by City Service Director Daniel Livingston Thursday morning as crews repaired a break on the main water transmission line. Livingston announced Thursday afternoon that the advisory would be lifted at 7 pm. He says that the city will not issue a boil alert. More >>
    People who get their water from the city of Hubbard are no longer  being asked to conserve water. An advisory was issued by City Service Director Daniel Livingston Thursday morning as crews repaired a break on the main water transmission line. Livingston announced Thursday afternoon that the advisory would be lifted at 7 pm. He says that the city will not issue a boil alert. More >>

  • New boat ramp opens at Berlin Lake

    New boat ramp opens at Berlin Lake

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:10:49 GMT

    Boating and fishing enthusiasts have another spot to launch their boats at Berlin Lake. The ribbon was cut Thursday, marking the official opening the German Church Road boat ramp at 15988 German Church Road, Atwater. Berlin Lake is one of the most popular boating and fishing lakes, not only in northeast Ohio, but the entire state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. 

    More >>

    Boating and fishing enthusiasts have another spot to launch their boats at Berlin Lake. The ribbon was cut Thursday, marking the official opening the German Church Road boat ramp at 15988 German Church Road, Atwater. Berlin Lake is one of the most popular boating and fishing lakes, not only in northeast Ohio, but the entire state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms