Mahoning County property tax bills in the mail

Mahoning County property owners will receive their first-half real estate tax bills in the mail in the coming days, according to Treasurer Daniel R. Yemma.

The deadline to pay taxes without a penalty is Friday, March 10th.

In an effort to increase efficiency and reduce cost, Yemma says he encourages Mahoning County property owners to pay their taxes online.

In order to promote the use of online payments, Yemma says the usual 60 cent convenience on all electronic check payments will be waived during tax collection period between February 24 and March 22, 2017.

More information about online payments, electronic checks and credit card payments may be found at http://treasurer.mahoningcountyoh.gov

To pay by phone: Dial 1-888-891-6064 (Select Option1).

The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday for tax payers who prefer to pay in person.

Payments may also be mailed to the Treasurer's Office, 120 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44503.

Any payment that is postmarked on/or before March 10th will be recorded as on time.

Payments can also be made at the Seven Seventeen Credit Union and Cortland Bank.

Information for property owners who wish to receive paperless tax bills are now available online at http://treasurer.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

Click the attachment, “authorization form”.

Fill it out and return to:

The Mahoning County Treasurer’s Office

120 Market St.

Youngstown, OH 44503.

Property owners who do not receive statements by February 27, 2017 should call the Treasurer's Office at (330) 740-2460 to confirm payment amounts or request copies of bills.