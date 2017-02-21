Senator says measure would protect patients from surprise hospital bills

Millions of Americans are hit with unexpected medical bills each year. A lot of times they come after a patient u-intentionally receives care from an out of network provider.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is working to eliminate those surprise bills. He, alongside members of the Ohio Nurses Association, unveiled the End surprise Billing Act on Tuesday. It is a bill that would protect patients from surprise hospital bills.

"The whole idea of insurance is to deal with unexpected costs to meet the problems that human beings face. You hope you never have to collect on your insurance, but most of us do. Some of the time we just don't want surprise billing to crop up and put patients in a really bad place," said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

The End Surprise Billing Act would do a couple of things. First, it would protect patients from being charged more than in-network rates for emergency services provided by out-of-network providers. Secondly, it would provide patients who are scheduling services with information about potential out-of-network costs.

"I think this will pick up a lot of speed when people start to understand, 'Hey this has happened,'“ said president of the District 3 Ohio Nurses Association Carol Smith. "We just accept a lot because we don't know how to fight it. So, this gives us an avenue for a lot of people."

According to a recent study of two million ER visits, one in five patients who visit emergency rooms within their network are treated by providers who ware out of their network, subjecting patients to additional charges.

"We want to make sure that patients no longer feel the pain of the surprise billing. They are sick enough when they get admitted and when they go home, the last thing they want is a large bill that they never expected," said Linda Warino the executive director of the District 3 Ohio Nurses Association.

While this bill makes its way through Congress, Senator Brown encourages patients who are scheduling services to ask for a breakdown of their out-of-network costs prior to services being performed.