Phone service out at Hubbard city police offices

It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said.More >>
It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said.More >>
Boating and fishing enthusiasts have another spot to launch their boats at Berlin Lake. The ribbon was cut Thursday, marking the official opening the German Church Road boat ramp at 15988 German Church Road, Atwater. Berlin Lake is one of the most popular boating and fishing lakes, not only in northeast Ohio, but the entire state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.More >>
Boating and fishing enthusiasts have another spot to launch their boats at Berlin Lake. The ribbon was cut Thursday, marking the official opening the German Church Road boat ramp at 15988 German Church Road, Atwater. Berlin Lake is one of the most popular boating and fishing lakes, not only in northeast Ohio, but the entire state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.More >>
Young children seen wandering in a Youngstown neighborhood led police to discover the body of their mother. Police on the scene say a neighbor called 9-1-1 after spotting barely-clothed children running outside their East Avondale home Thursday afternoon. When police got there they saw a woman slumped over inside the home. The coroner's office is still investigating, but officers say it appears that the 36-year-old woman appears to have died of an overdose.More >>
Young children seen wandering in a Youngstown neighborhood led police to discover the body of their mother. Police on the scene say a neighbor called 9-1-1 after spotting barely-clothed children running outside their East Avondale home Thursday afternoon. When police got there they saw a woman slumped over inside the home. The coroner's office is still investigating, but officers say it appears that the 36-year-old woman appears to have died of an overdose.More >>
A man who was found guilty of vicious attacks on two women was back in Mahoning county court Thursday to face sentencing. In February, a jury found Michael Johnson of Youngstown guilty of attempted murder for a severe attack on a woman in her home. Prosecutors say the victim was beaten, burned, stabbed and left to die.More >>
A man who was found guilty of vicious attacks on two women was back in Mahoning county court Thursday to face sentencing. In February, a jury found Michael Johnson of Youngstown guilty of attempted murder for a severe attack on a woman in her home. Prosecutors say the victim was beaten, burned, stabbed and left to die.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series with...More >>
Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in his second start since being traded to Atlanta, Ender Inciarte had a career-high five hits and the Braves beat Gerrit Cole and the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Monday night.More >>
Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in his second start since being traded to Atlanta, Ender Inciarte had a career-high five hits and the Braves beat Gerrit Cole and the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Monday night.More >>
Scott Feldman struck out a season-high nine while ending Cincinnati's long stretch of ineffective starts, and Scott Schebler homered for the third straight game on Monday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a...More >>
Scott Feldman struck out a season-high nine while ending Cincinnati's long stretch of ineffective starts, and Scott Schebler homered for the third straight game on Monday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-1...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>