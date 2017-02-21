Phone service out at Hubbard city police offices - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Phone service out at Hubbard city police offices

Posted:
HUBBARD, Ohio -

The Hubbard city police administration building is unable to receive incoming calls, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

They are unable to receive phone calls on the 330-534-8153 line.

People who need to reach an officer are being advised to dial 330-534-1133 and ask the dispatcher to contact the officer with a message. 

It is not known when phone service will be restored.

