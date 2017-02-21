Columbiana schools grant wish to woman battling cancer

A Columbiana woman diagnosed with inoperable cancer has been granted one of her wishes, thanks to the efforts of her husband.

Candice Oesch Downie has been in fighting a battle since Christmas when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Her husband Jim was determined to fulfill one of his wife’s wishes; to receive her high school diploma.

Candice's husband wrote a letter to Columbiana Exempted Village School District, describing his wife’s wish for a diploma, saying she was a half credit short in 1982, and never received it.

Dressed in cap and gown, and with her husband and son, James next to her, Candice was given her diploma on Tuesday.

She said it was also important to her to be a role model to her son, who’s currently a junior.

Superintendent Don Mook says the diploma was granted with permission from the school board.