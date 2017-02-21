Columbiana schools grant wish to woman battling cancer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana schools grant wish to woman battling cancer

Posted: Updated:
Left to Right: H.S. Principal Lance Hostetler, Candice Oesch Downie, Superintendent Don Mook Left to Right: H.S. Principal Lance Hostetler, Candice Oesch Downie, Superintendent Don Mook
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

A Columbiana woman diagnosed with inoperable cancer has been granted one of her wishes, thanks to the efforts of her husband.

Candice Oesch Downie has been in fighting a battle since Christmas when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Her husband Jim was determined to fulfill one of his wife’s wishes; to receive her high school diploma. 

Candice's husband wrote a letter to Columbiana Exempted Village School District, describing his wife’s wish for a diploma, saying she was a half credit short in 1982, and never received it.

Dressed in cap and gown, and with her husband and son, James next to her,  Candice was given her diploma on Tuesday. 

She said it was also important to her to be a role model to her son, who’s currently a junior. 

Superintendent Don Mook says the diploma was granted with permission from the school board.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATED

    Mentor reverses track opting NOT to go with Austintown Superintendent Vince Colaluca

    Mentor reverses track opting NOT to go with Austintown Superintendent Vince Colaluca

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:47:14 GMT
    Vince ColalucaVince Colaluca

    Austintown Local Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca is being named as the new superintendent for the Mentor Public School System according to an official from that district. Colaluca confirmed to 21 News on Wednesday that he interviewed for the superintendent 's post at that school district in Lake County, Ohio. An email from Executive Secretary to the Mentor School Superintendent says that Colaluca as been selected for the job and will be approved at a meeting today. 

    More >>

    Austintown Local Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca is being named as the new superintendent for the Mentor Public School System according to an official from that district. Colaluca confirmed to 21 News on Wednesday that he interviewed for the superintendent 's post at that school district in Lake County, Ohio. An email from Executive Secretary to the Mentor School Superintendent says that Colaluca as been selected for the job and will be approved at a meeting today. 

    More >>

  • Canfield Trooper shares emotional story, reminding drivers to move over

    Canfield Trooper shares emotional story, reminding drivers to move over

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:50:46 GMT

    Cowles is now the face of a recent PSA, reminding motorists it's the law to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

    More >>

    Cowles is now the face of a recent PSA, reminding motorists it's the law to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

    More >>

  • Valley first responders beef-up protective gear during drug calls

    Valley first responders beef-up protective gear during drug calls

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:39:49 GMT

    It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said. 

    More >>

    It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms