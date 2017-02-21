State official hopes to allay community concerns over Sharon half way house

A state official visited Sharon on Tuesday in hopes of quelling the fears of some residents who oppose a half way house located near downtown churches and a school.

Director of the Bureau of Community Corrections, George Little met with members of the media to talk about the Sharon Community Corrections Center on West State Street, which the state took over about 20 years ago.

Since that time the center has taken in thousands of inmates looking to transition from prison life to normal life.

While here the men are under parole supervision while they seek jobs.

Recently, people who live around the facility say they are worried that some of the men are sex offenders.

The director says when people are released from prison they have to go somewhere.

"This allows them to have much closer supervision whether it's in terms of their day to day activities or a drug relapse or any of those things. This is, I would argue, a safer environment than to have somebody come out without the support they get here," said Director Little.

Sharon's police chief says he is having discussions with the director. He says they have come to agreement that at least for now there will be no sex offenders housed there.

"We do have a verbal commitment with the Department of Corrections for the time being that those types of offenders will not be housed here until we come up with some type of long term solution," said Sharon Police Chief, Gerald Smith.

The director says the Sharon facility usually houses between 25-30 men at a time. Right now there are no sex offenders housed here. He says the reason they could come to this location is because there is simply no other facility of this kind available in the region.