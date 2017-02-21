Coroner says man shot twice before SUV was burned in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner says man shot twice before SUV was burned in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Investigators say a man whose body was found in a burning SUV on Youngstown's East Side on Monday had been shot twice in the head.

Mahoning County Deputy Coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr tells 21 News that the office is still working to identify skeletal remains found in the burning vehicle on Josephine Avenue at around 8 a.m.

An autopsy determined that the man had died from the gunshot wounds before the fire consumed the SUV.

Dr. Ohr says he believes the man is between 30 and 40-years-old, but little else is known about the homicide victim.

The body was so badly burned, investigators have not yet been able to determine the race of the victim.

However, Dr. Ohr says that they have good dental evidence to work with.

Forensic odentologist Dr. Robert Johnson of Boardman is examining the teeth in an effort to identify the victim.

Police have found out who owns the burned vehicle, but have not yet released that information.

    Mentor reverses track opting NOT to go with Austintown Superintendent Vince Colaluca

    Austintown Local Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca is being named as the new superintendent for the Mentor Public School System according to an official from that district. Colaluca confirmed to 21 News on Wednesday that he interviewed for the superintendent 's post at that school district in Lake County, Ohio. An email from Executive Secretary to the Mentor School Superintendent says that Colaluca as been selected for the job and will be approved at a meeting today. 

  Canfield Trooper shares emotional story, reminding drivers to move over

    Cowles is now the face of a recent PSA, reminding motorists it's the law to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

  Valley first responders beef-up protective gear during drug calls

    It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said. 

