Niles mayor fires City Service Director

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
NILES, Ohio -

The Niles City Service Director has been fired.

Mayor Tom Scarnecchia tells 21 News that Jim DePasquale was no longer a good fit for the city, and that he was let go for several reasons over the course of the past year.

The Mayor says, one issue was in 2016 when DePasquale gave a pay raise to a union worker without approval of city council or the union.

City Council President Robert Marino says to the best of his knowledge a criminal investigation will not take place. Marino said he could not comment personnel matters, therefore could not say how much money was issued by the raise.

The Mayor says he will begin interviewing for a replacement.

    Mentor reverses track opting NOT to go with Austintown Superintendent Vince Colaluca

    Austintown Local Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca is being named as the new superintendent for the Mentor Public School System according to an official from that district. Colaluca confirmed to 21 News on Wednesday that he interviewed for the superintendent 's post at that school district in Lake County, Ohio. An email from Executive Secretary to the Mentor School Superintendent says that Colaluca as been selected for the job and will be approved at a meeting today. 

  Canfield Trooper shares emotional story, reminding drivers to move over

    Cowles is now the face of a recent PSA, reminding motorists it's the law to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

  Valley first responders beef-up protective gear during drug calls

    It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said. 

