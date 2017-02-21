Niles mayor fires City Service Director

The Niles City Service Director has been fired.

Mayor Tom Scarnecchia tells 21 News that Jim DePasquale was no longer a good fit for the city, and that he was let go for several reasons over the course of the past year.

The Mayor says, one issue was in 2016 when DePasquale gave a pay raise to a union worker without approval of city council or the union.

City Council President Robert Marino says to the best of his knowledge a criminal investigation will not take place. Marino said he could not comment personnel matters, therefore could not say how much money was issued by the raise.

The Mayor says he will begin interviewing for a replacement.