Trumbull Citizens Budget Review Committee holds first meeting

A newly formed budget review committee is tasked with finding ways to keep Trumbull County out of the red next year.

The group of 11 members met for the first time on Tuesday to share their thoughts on where to start their process of reviewing the county's expenses and contracts tied to each department.

"It's always good to have a set of eyes looking at it and I think this is a very diverse set of individuals," Committee Chairman Michael Matas said, of Cortland.

The Citizens Budget Review Committee is comprised of community members with backgrounds that range from real estate, to law and county finance experience.

They know the county will be working with less heading into 2018.

With no permanent fix in sight, Trumbull stands to lose money with the loss of the Medicaid sales tax.

It brings in an estimated $2.7 million each year and it's money the group is hoping to find in the form of savings somewhere else.

Matas currently serves as the budget and finance director in Lake County. He suggests not looking at revenue enhancements first, like increasing taxes, but instead at trimming back unmandated services. One unmandated service the county provides is sheriff's department patrols to some townships.

They plan to review collective bargaining agreements, potential IT service collaborations and how much the county pays for hospital and medical services for inmates at the jail.

"There's always ways to do different things," Matas said. "These are ideas that we've done in other places and other counties."

The group will layout its suggestions to commissioners when they finish their review. The committee plans to meet once a week. Its next meeting is planned for February 28 at 6:00 p.m.