Prison, restitution ordered for Youngstown store owner convicted of food stamp fraud

More time has been added to the sentence of a Youngstown convenience store operator who is already imprisoned for assaulting a federal officer.

A judge in U.S. District court on Tuesday sentenced George Rafidi to two years and nine months in prison for his part in a $2 million food-stamp fraud plot carried out at his store.

Judge Sara Lioi ordered that the sentence be added to the eight year sentence handed down to Rafidi for assaulting a federal agent during a 2014 search that was being conducted at his Lordstown home in connection with the food stamp investigation.

Rafidi has also been ordered to make restitution in the amount of $2,787,776.

Rafidi, 62, pleaded guilty in September to food stamp fraud and conspiracy to defraud food stamp programs.

A federal grand jury indicted Rafidi and 32 other people in March, alleging that from June 2010 to October 2014, the suspects took part in a conspiracy to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the Food Stamp Program by converting illegally obtained SNAP benefits into money.

Investigators say that SNAP beneficiaries went to Rafidi's Breaden Market in Youngstown where they obtained cash and prohibited items such as alcohol and tobacco in exchange for their SNAP benefits.

Over a period of more than four years, Rafidi redeemed more than $2 million in SNAP benefits, according to the indictment.

Most of the defendants were charged with using their SNAP Electronic Benefit Transfer cards in exchange for cash and other ineligible items.