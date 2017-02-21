Flu shots offered today in Austintown

In response to the increase in influenza hospitalizations and emergency room visits, the Mahoning County District Board of Health is holding an additional flu shot clinic today, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Flu shots are free with most insurance, according to the board, and no appointment is necessary.

The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months old should get an influenza vaccine.

Location:

Mahoning County District Board of Health

50 Westchester Drive

Austintown, Ohio



The available flu vaccines and their costs are:

Quadrivalant (4 flu virus strains) $40.00

Quadrivalant (4 flu virus strains) short needle intra-dermal $40.00

High dose trivalent (3 flu virus strains) for ages 65 and older $55.00

Most private insurances are accepted. People are being reminded to bring their insurance cards, driver's license, Medicare, and Medicaid cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed.

The nasal spray influenza vaccine is not available this year.

If you are unable to attend the walk-in clinic, you can contact the district health board office at (330) 270-2855, ext. 125 to make an appointment.