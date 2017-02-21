Salem looking to fight blight with new ordinance - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Salem looking to fight blight with new ordinance

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
SALEM, Ohio -

Sixty-four pieces of property sit vacant in Salem, serving as an eyesore for the community and driving away potential business to the area.

Those vacancies motivated Salem City Council to approve a vacant property registration ordinance that went into law in early February.

Tuesday evening, the ordinance committee sat down with building inspectors to clarify the ordinance. 

According to the ordinance, a property owner has up to 90 days to register a property that's deemed vacant and submit a plan for the building. They then have an additional 30 days after that if given a warning by the zoning or fire department. 

In an effort to curb vacancy, city council has set up a three-step process. Failure to comply with the process may result in heavy fines.

"We want to encourage people who own buildings that are vacant to get them sold, rented, occupied. If they decide the building will stay vacant they get the building up to the IPMC code so they aren't eyesores bringing down the property values of the city," said Cyndi Baronzzi-Dickey, Chairman of the Rules and Ordinances Committee. 

Even though a building is vacant, the city of Salem has been dressing up empty storefronts to show off the building's potential for future buyers, and future business. 

