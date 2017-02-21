McDonald's Hoop News - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Basketball | Boys

South Range 50 LaBrae 55

Newton Falls 43 Garfield 53

Western Reserve 51 Rootstown 54

Massillon Perry 58 Boardman 60

Southeast 39 Hubbard 70

Maple Heights 88 Harding 100

East Palestine 65 Wellsville 96

Mineral Ridge 76 United 100

Alliance 54 Fitch 51

Salem 81 Niles 61

Springfield 50 Girard 59

Liberty 54 Bristol 86

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms