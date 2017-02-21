Owner of Outback, Carrabba's plans to close 'underperforming' restaurants

A company that operates Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill and two other restaurant chains announced that is closing 43 locations that have not been performing up to expectations.

Bloomin Brands, which operates nearly 1,500 restaurants in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 other Countries, also operates the Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

The company has not announced which restaurants are being closed.

There are Outback Steakhouses in Boardman and Niles, as well as a Carrabba's in Boardman.