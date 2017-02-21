Auto Parkit moves forward with plans to develop in the Valley

After some delays in an effort to bring hundreds of jobs to Warren, the CEO and founder of California-based Auto Parkit says he has purchased a "fall back" property in-case his original plan does not come through.

Christopher Alan, a Warren-native, is in town this week meeting with local manufactures, he's using for the first time, to help with projects on the west coast.

"I am trying to stay as much in the Warren area as I possibly can," said Alan.

Auto Parkit is a hydraulic system that mechanically stores vehicles to maximize space.

Alan's goal is for his company to do the majority of their own manufacturing at the former Packard Electric site on Dana Street. But, asbestos and contamination issues slowed that progress.

"I think we've gotten the governmental part out of the way. We're still struggling a little bit with the seller," said Alan. "I'm hopeful that we're going to get a deal done with the seller, not confident at the moment."

In the meantime, Alan says he has purchased a "fall back" piece of property. He's not ready to say where exactly that piece of property is yet. But, assures 21 News it is "local."

Alan says if everything works out with the Packard location, the second location will provide an opportunity to expand in the future.

This comes, despite opportunity to invest elsewhere.

"Realistically half of those places had better tax incentives, free land, all of those different things. But, they didn't have the infrastructure this area has," said Alan. "You have the automotive and steel industry here, we're basically in the automotive and steel industry. Our buildings are all steel, our equipment is all steel and we're moving cars."

If all goes well, Alan says the company could begin some production by the end of the year with hundreds of jobs to follow.