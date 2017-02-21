School district agrees to remove Ten Commandments monument

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania school district is agreeing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from outside a high school and pay $164,000 in legal fees to settle a federal lawsuit.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation says it received a signed settlement Tuesday from the New Kensington-Arnold School District.

Foundation co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor says her group is glad the dispute is over, but she thinks it shouldn't have been a fight at all.

The challenge to the 6-foot-high monument was filed by a student and her atheist mother in 2012.

The district's lawyer isn't commenting, and Superintendent John Pallone didn't return messages. Pallone signed the settlement agreement last week.

The deal requires the monument to be removed within 30 days. Valley High School is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Pittsburgh.

This story has been corrected to show the settlement was received Tuesday, not Thursday.

