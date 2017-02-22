Driver flees after Youngstown police pursuit leaves trail of des - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver flees after Youngstown police pursuit leaves trail of destruction

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A suspect is still on the run after leaving behind a trail of destruction from a police chase in Youngstown. 

The driver is accused of plowing into a tree trimming truck, wiping out a fence and hitting a tree before crashing.

"That car had to be going a high rate of speed," said Lamont Robison of Youngstown.

Robison had a close call Tuesday evening when a car came barreling towards him.

"We were coming up over the hill and we seen flashing lights and smoke and this car just was out of control speeding and plowed right into the front of our vehicle (a tree trimming truck)," said Robison.

The police pursuit apparently started with a traffic violation.

Officers chased the suspect through the East Side and minutes later the driver not only hit the truck but also wiped out a fence and hit a tree when it crashed off Shehy Street.

"I'm shook up a little bit but it was a direct hit but thank God everybody's OK," Robison said. 

The suspect ran away not only leaving behind a trail of destruction but also at least two other people inside the car.

In the end, Robison praised the work of police during the pursuit.  "They had the right distance and everything, that car was totally out of control and the officers did an excellent job." 

Police told 21 News that a juvenile, who was a passenger in the car, had a loaded gun on her.

She was being checked out at the hospital.

No major injuries were reported.

