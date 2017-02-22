Driver flees after Youngstown police pursuit leaves trail of destruction

Youngstown city schools CEO Krish Mohip is trying to repair his relationship with the board of education. In an email to board members, Mohip says the district will not be able to sustain success unless the they can put aside their differences and work together. Mohip is proposing two days of mediation and professional development. While board member Dario Hunter agrees there is a problem, he says the biggest issue is Mohip's lack of transparency and communication.More >>
The City of Campbell is under a precautionary city wide boil alert as crews work to repair a water line break in the area of Jackson Street off Wilson Avenue. Police tell 21 News that calls about the break began coming in to the station at around 10 o'clock Thursday night. Several homes and businesses had little or no water pressure, including the police department.
If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend a state trooper has a warning that law enforcement will be out full force. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists, if you see emergency lights on the side of the road to slow down and move over. It's the law. For Canfield Trooper Brian Cowles, it's been more than three years since he was struck while helping a stranded motorist in the median of I-680.
Concerned and searching for answers. The way a room filled with members of the community were feeling Thursday night. Dorothy Day House hosted a discussion about the Syrian refugee crisis and how Youngstown can play a part in helping many find safety and security in the United States. About 20 Syrian Refugees are expected to come to Youngstown within the next fiscal year beginning in October.
In a vote of 3-2 Thursday night, the Mentor School Board decided not to approve the hiring of Austintown Local Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca as their superintendent. Wednesday, the school announced they had selected Colaluca, but at Thursday nights board meeting, several people raised concerns about Colaluca's issues in Austintown and the relationship with his school board.
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.
American teens are hitting the bottle less often than they did 25 years ago, new research reveals.
Fox News is hit by three more lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or racial discrimination, which the network says in response has no legal merit.
A Mississippi lawmaker has apologized for saying Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments.
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.
