President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process

A sister uses her gifts to send messages to fallen soldier

Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority

In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors

Authorities say a former San Francisco Bay Area junior college professor has been arrested for beating three people during violent clashes between supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump last month.

Hillary Clinton is returning to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to deliver this year's commencement address at the Massachusetts school.

Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.

Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in '80s

More than a dozen states this year have passed "Blue Lives Matter" laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Video released Tuesday shows a plane piloted by Harrison Ford suddenly and mistakenly flying low over an airliner with 110 people aboard at a Southern California airport.

The 45 seconds of soundless video show the 74-year-old "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star's potentially serious mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford's yellow, single-engine Aviat Husky suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway.

Ford was supposed to have landed on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

"Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" Ford asks in previously released sound from the air traffic control tower.

But for the airliner, the taxiway and runway are both wide-open and apparently unmistakable. The video then shows the same landing from the back, giving more time to the approach of Ford's plane, but the flyover itself is barely visible.

No reason has been given for why Ford made the mistake, and his publicist has not replied to requests for comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew members aboard, departed safely for Dallas a few minutes later.

Ford collects vintage planes and has a long and good record as an aviator.

But he has had several close-calls and a serious accident in March 2015 when he was injured in his World War II-era trainer as it crashed on a Los Angeles golf course.

