Jay Z to become 1st rapper in Songwriters Hall of Fame

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

The Latest: Trump's push at NATO getting attention online

The Latest: Trump's push at NATO getting attention online

After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process

After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process

A sister uses her gifts to send messages to fallen soldier

A sister uses her gifts to send messages to fallen soldier

Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority

Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority

In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors

In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors

Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.

Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.

Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in '80s

Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in '80s

An oil tank explosion in Colorado killed a worker and burned three others miles away from an unrelated gas blast last month.

An oil tank explosion in Colorado killed a worker and burned three others miles away from an unrelated gas blast last month.

More than a dozen states this year have passed "Blue Lives Matter" laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers.

More than a dozen states this year have passed "Blue Lives Matter" laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers.

A California prosecutor says a man convicted of raping a relative received a sentence that's too lenient, comparing it to the case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner.

A California prosecutor says a man convicted of raping a relative received a sentence that's too lenient, comparing it to the case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner.

Daughter to bury father, Navy pilot whose plane crashed half century ago during Vietnam War.

Daughter to bury father, Navy pilot whose plane crashed half century ago during Vietnam War.

Daughter to bury father missing for 50 years in Vietnam

Daughter to bury father missing for 50 years in Vietnam

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Jay Z is set to become the first rapper ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Songwriters Hall announced Wednesday that songwriting heavyweights in the industry, including Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Max Martin and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will also be part of its 2017 class.

The organization's 48th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner will take place June 15 in New York.

Chicago band members Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Peter Cetera, along with Motown founder Berry Gordy, who deferred his induction in 2016, will also be inducted.

Jay Z is the first rapper to be nominated for the Songwriters Hall. Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. Jay Z released his debut album "Reasonable Doubt" in 1996.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.