President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process

Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority

In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors

Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.

An oil tank explosion in Colorado killed a worker and burned three others miles away from an unrelated gas blast last month.

More than a dozen states this year have passed "Blue Lives Matter" laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers.

A California prosecutor says a man convicted of raping a relative received a sentence that's too lenient, comparing it to the case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner.

NEW YORK (AP) - The players' association has agreed to Major League Baseball's proposal to have intentional walks without pitches this year.

While the union has resisted many of MLB's proposed innovations, players are willing to accept the intentional walk change.

"As part of a broader discussion with other moving pieces, the answer is yes," union head Tony Clark wrote Wednesday in an email to The Associated Press. "There are details, as part of that discussion, that are still being worked through, however."

The union's decision was first reported by ESPN .

Agreement with the union is required for playing rules changes unless MLB gives one year advance notice, in which case it can unilaterally make alterations. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed hope Tuesday that ongoing talks would lead to an agreement on other changes but also said clubs would reserve the right to act unilaterally, consistent with the rule-change provision of the sport's labor contract.

