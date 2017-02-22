Austintown police: Suspected prostitution ad still found on back - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown police: Suspected prostitution ad still found on backpage.com

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

It appears that women selling sex are finding a way to get around the elimination of escort ads on the online classified website backpage.com.

A Youngstown woman who just turned 18-years-old in January was arrested in a sting conducted by Austintown police.

Marnae Dubose-Clark of Youngstown was booked into the Mahoning County jail Tuesday on charges of soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

Police investigating prostitution in the area of State Route 46 and Interstate 80 say they answered an ad in the “Dating” section of backpage offering a “good time” from someone identifying themselves as “Cherry”.

The officer who called the number in the ad says the female who answered the phone quoted prices ranging from $120 to $200 and asked the officer to bring “protection”, which police say referred to condoms.

Police say they arrested Dubose-Clark when they found her waiting at a motel room on Seventy-Six Drive.

According to the police report, Dubose-Clark admitted placing the ad on backpage, and told investigators that she likes the quick money she uses to support her young son.

Police confiscated the woman's cell phone. Because the phone was allegedly used to make appointments, Dubose-Clark was charged with possessing criminal tools.

In January, backpage.com shut down the “adult” portion of its website which included escort ads, after pressure from federal lawmakers who claim that the ads were being used for crimes such as child sex trafficking. However, the website's “dating” section is still operating.

According to police, the ad by Dubose-Clark was posted under “women seeking men” in the dating section of backpage.

Dubose-Clark was arraigned on Wednesday and faces another court hearing on March 27.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:06:52 GMT

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

  • Youngstown Diocese prepares to welcome Syrian refugees

    Youngstown Diocese prepares to welcome Syrian refugees

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:58:12 GMT

    Concerned and searching for answers. The way a room filled with members of the community were feeling Thursday night. Dorothy Day House hosted a discussion about the Syrian refugee crisis and how Youngstown can play a part in helping many find safety and security in the United States. About 20 Syrian Refugees are expected to come to Youngstown within the next fiscal year beginning in October.  

    More >>

    Concerned and searching for answers. The way a room filled with members of the community were feeling Thursday night. Dorothy Day House hosted a discussion about the Syrian refugee crisis and how Youngstown can play a part in helping many find safety and security in the United States. About 20 Syrian Refugees are expected to come to Youngstown within the next fiscal year beginning in October.  

    More >>

  • Grove City man accused of sex offenses against children

    Grove City man accused of sex offenses against children

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:42:01 GMT

    A court hearing is scheduled next week for a Mercer County man accused of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 6 and 14. Zachary Taylor, 21, of Grove City faces 23 counts. The charges include indecent assault, corruption of minors, and statutory sexual assault. Grove City Police say they arrested Taylor after investigating two separate reports in which Taylor was alleged to have had sexual contact with the children. 

    More >>

    A court hearing is scheduled next week for a Mercer County man accused of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 6 and 14. Zachary Taylor, 21, of Grove City faces 23 counts. The charges include indecent assault, corruption of minors, and statutory sexual assault. Grove City Police say they arrested Taylor after investigating two separate reports in which Taylor was alleged to have had sexual contact with the children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms