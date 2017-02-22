Austintown police: Suspected prostitution ad still found on backpage.com

It appears that women selling sex are finding a way to get around the elimination of escort ads on the online classified website backpage.com.

A Youngstown woman who just turned 18-years-old in January was arrested in a sting conducted by Austintown police.

Marnae Dubose-Clark of Youngstown was booked into the Mahoning County jail Tuesday on charges of soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

Police investigating prostitution in the area of State Route 46 and Interstate 80 say they answered an ad in the “Dating” section of backpage offering a “good time” from someone identifying themselves as “Cherry”.

The officer who called the number in the ad says the female who answered the phone quoted prices ranging from $120 to $200 and asked the officer to bring “protection”, which police say referred to condoms.

Police say they arrested Dubose-Clark when they found her waiting at a motel room on Seventy-Six Drive.

According to the police report, Dubose-Clark admitted placing the ad on backpage, and told investigators that she likes the quick money she uses to support her young son.

Police confiscated the woman's cell phone. Because the phone was allegedly used to make appointments, Dubose-Clark was charged with possessing criminal tools.

In January, backpage.com shut down the “adult” portion of its website which included escort ads, after pressure from federal lawmakers who claim that the ads were being used for crimes such as child sex trafficking. However, the website's “dating” section is still operating.

According to police, the ad by Dubose-Clark was posted under “women seeking men” in the dating section of backpage.

Dubose-Clark was arraigned on Wednesday and faces another court hearing on March 27.