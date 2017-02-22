Move the Mission: Why the Rescue Mission needs a new building

In November of 2016, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley announced a capital campaign to build a new facility.

To give a better understanding of why it was needed and to shine a light on how the Rescue Mission is changing lives, 21 News Anchor Derek Steyer recently spent a night at the Mission.

"What I learned was that this multi-million dollar campaign was not just about replacing a brick and mortar building, but also about preserving the important, life changing transformations taking place inside," Steyer said.

Derek's stay was chronicled with a series of Facebook live reports (videos below). From dinner to lights out and then the wakeup call, he examined everything that goes on inside the Rescue Mission from the check in process to client expectations. He also got a chance to see living conditions and some of the biggest problem areas including the basement, bathrooms and water damage to ceilings and walls.

"Things are starting to wear out faster because of the doubling in size of the capacity that we’re handling," said Jim Echemont, Executive Director of the Rescue Mission.

Built in 1930, the building was home to the African American YMCA. It was meant to house only a few dozen people. Now the mission averages more than 130 people staying every night.

"We’re just putting more and more stress on this infrastructure, we just can’t wait any longer, we’ve got to go build an appropriate facility to house the numbers of people that we’re housing now and more in the future," said Echemont.

The Mission offers much more than a warm place to stay. They also offer second chances.

Brad Weber struggled with addiction for 15 years. "I graduated high school, I went to college, I had a great family, I had worldly success but even all that stuff didn't keep me from using drugs and alcohol," said Weber.

After stepping foot inside the mission, Weber's life was changed. He's now clean and sober, recently married and serves as the Mission's Support Services Manager.

"It's not uncommon to see somebody come in crawling up the front stairs and then seem them flourish as they're leaving," said Weber.

That's something David Mungai knows all about. Now a Client Advisor at the Mission, he too was once a client and had his life transformed thanks to help from the Mission. "I’ve come a long way. I’ve come a very long way, it was a bad addiction that I was battling but I could not do this on my own," said Mungai.

The Rescue Mission also has a social services department for clients to utilize so they can transition to permanent housing.

"Social services will evaluate them to see if they qualify for any assistance. They put them in touch with people in the community that can get them food stamps, get them Social Security, if they need an ID, birth certificate, basic stuff," said Weber.

Working clients, or clients who can't work but still receive an income, are required to save 50% of their paycheck in a home savings account at the Mission. The program is designed to build a client's safety net and responsibility so when they do transition, they have a better chance of not returning.

One misconception about the population at the Rescue Mission is they are all addicts or alcoholics. Many people there were simply living paycheck to paycheck and some kind of disaster hit and they burned through their safety nets. They're everyday people who are simply trying to get back on their feet.

If you would like to help the campaign for the Rescue Mission, just visit their website, moveourmission.org

If you are on the 21 News app, click the link to watch the Facebook videos from the Rescue Mission. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtnLtTMGBpYLsF2hNWSanzE-JX9OYm0GN