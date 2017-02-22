Mahoning County deputy faces felony firearm charge - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County deputy faces felony firearm charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Officials at the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office say a deputy faces three charges, including a felony.

Deputy David Schialdone is charged with mishandling a firearm, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The firearm charge is a felony. The other counts are misdemeanors.

Although Schialdone was in his personal vehicle when state troopers pulled him over on South Avenue on Saturday, he was in possession of his service weapon, which would be a violation of the law if he was intoxicated at the time.

According to Major William Cappabianca of the sheriff's department, Schialdone has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Schialdone has been a deputy with the department since January 2008. He served a thirty day suspension in May 2013 for what Cappabianca described as progressive disciplinary issues.

Schialdone was arraigned on Tuesday in Youngstown Municipal Court. His next hearing is set for March 20.

