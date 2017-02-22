Grant enables Trumbull County outreach events to combat drug epidemic

In 2016, Trumbull County recorded 98 overdose deaths, a 13% increase over 2015. In 2017, the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, a program of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, hopes to decrease that number.

"Not one of us can work on this problem alone. It is going to take all of us working no this in order to have any headway," said Lauren Thorp with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

A $20,000 Mercy Health Foundation Community Outreach Grant will allow the ASAP Coalition to host a number of events this year. Each event is aimed at different people impacted by addiction.

Hope for Recovery from Addiction - Family and Concerned Citizen Event

Where: Kent State University Trumbull Campus, Administration Building

When: March 25, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

ASAP Drug Summit - Professional Development Event

Where: Kent State University Trumbull Campus, Administration Building

When: May 5, 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

ASAP Summer Track Meet - Kid Event

Where: Warren G. Harding Track Complex

When: July 8, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Rally for Recovery - Community Event

Where: Warren Community Amphitheater

When: September 9, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

"Treatment is extremely important, but prevention is as well to stop that progression of the disease and the substance use disorders that we treat," said Terri Grimmett with New Start Treatment Center.

"It can be very isolating. So, our events we want to really let people understand you are not alone. There is help for you and talk to someone. Get support. There is strength in numbers and we can all do this together," said Thorp.

The grant will also allow for the expansion of Project DAWN, a Naloxone distribution and drug education program.