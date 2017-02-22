21 WFMJ finalist in seven Associated Press contest categories

The Ohio Associated Press has named 21 News newscasts and journalists as finalists in seven categories of the AP's Media Editors 2016 radio and TV contest

Broadcasters from other media markets judged 311 entries from twenty-three broadcasters.

The categories covered news, sports and weather reporting as well as features, documentaries and photography from 2016.

WFMJ TV finalists in the Television II division of the 2016 Ohio APME broadcast contest:

Best Feature Reporting: Anchor Leslie Barrett

Best Broadcast Writing: Reporter Michelle Nicks

Best Photographer: Videographer Robert Meluch

Best Use of Photography: Videographer Robert Meluch

Best Newscast: "WFMJ Today"

Best Weathercast: Meteorologist Andrew DiPaolo

Best Sportscast: Sports Director Dana Balash and Staff, "Taco Bell Overtime Report"

The awards in actual order of finish, first or second, will be announced at the annual Ohio APME awards banquet May 21 in Columbus.

The General Excellence and First Amendment award winners also will be announced at the meeting.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.