Stadium stands demolished in Boardman to make way for fire station

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The stands where for years, fans from opposing schools watched their football teams take on Boardman High School are nothing more than a memory now.

Crews are demolishing the stands on the visiting side of field that was once home to the Spartans, before moving to the new Boardman Spartan Stadium at the high school in 2015.

The stands need to be removed to make room for the township fire station being constructed at Market Street and Stadium Drive.

School officials say the “home side” of the stands will remain and the field will still be used for athletic events.

  Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

  Youngstown Diocese prepares to welcome Syrian refugees

    Concerned and searching for answers. The way a room filled with members of the community were feeling Thursday night. Dorothy Day House hosted a discussion about the Syrian refugee crisis and how Youngstown can play a part in helping many find safety and security in the United States. About 20 Syrian Refugees are expected to come to Youngstown within the next fiscal year beginning in October.  

  Grove City man accused of sex offenses against children

    A court hearing is scheduled next week for a Mercer County man accused of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 6 and 14. Zachary Taylor, 21, of Grove City faces 23 counts. The charges include indecent assault, corruption of minors, and statutory sexual assault. Grove City Police say they arrested Taylor after investigating two separate reports in which Taylor was alleged to have had sexual contact with the children. 

