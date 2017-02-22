Stadium stands demolished in Boardman to make way for fire station

The stands where for years, fans from opposing schools watched their football teams take on Boardman High School are nothing more than a memory now.

Crews are demolishing the stands on the visiting side of field that was once home to the Spartans, before moving to the new Boardman Spartan Stadium at the high school in 2015.

The stands need to be removed to make room for the township fire station being constructed at Market Street and Stadium Drive.

School officials say the “home side” of the stands will remain and the field will still be used for athletic events.