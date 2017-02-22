Possible arsonist being sought in Sharon

Police and fire investigators in Sharon believe there could be an arsonist setting fires to vacant homes and garages in the West Hill area.

Just because they are vacant buildings doesn't mean they aren't dangerous. Any fire has the potential to take a life or spread to other property.

Sharon officials are investigating several fires this month that all took place in the same two-block radius.

Vacant homes and garages on Ohio, Lorain and Columbia streets. Only one so far has been officially ruled arson but authorities believe they could all be connected and they want to make an arrest before someone is hurt or killed.

"The higher the frequencies of fire, the more likely someone is going to get hurt, whether it's a citizen or a firefighter. One house we had a block from here has been on fire three times. Every time it catches fire it becomes more compromised structurally and it increases the chances of somebody getting hurt," said Fire Chief Bob Fiscus.

Police Chief Gerald Smith said, "We just ask that anyone be aware of any suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood, especially after dark that doesn't belong there. People walking and carrying things like a gas can or backpack where people put things in the backpack to aid them in setting these fires."

Chief Smith says they have been getting some calls from the public and they are already working on some leads. He hopes more people will come forward with information that can help lead to an arrest.