Cortland to add new sidewalks near school campus

The city of Cortland moves forward with another phase in its ongoing sidewalk paving project.

Cortland Mayor Jim Woofter says sidewalks will be added to Portal and Natale drives near the city's school buildings.

Woofter says students often take advantage of sidewalks while commuting to and from class.

The project will cost about $169,000, with the Ohio Public Works Commission paying for 80-percent of the overall cost. The city will pay roughly $40,000 toward the project, which was approved by city council this week.

Since 2014, the city has been slowly added new sidewalks through the Lakeview Schools Pedestrian Enhancement project.