Girard police recover stolen coin collection

Two people are being charged after Girard police linked them to the theft of an extensive coin collection.

According to police, the coin collection was taken during a daytime burglary on Tuesday on the 300 block of Mosier Road.

Detectives say that on Wednesday, they recovered nearly the entire collection, which covered two evidence tables.

Police are charging Ashlee Johnson and Frank Daniel Penevich of Warren with aggravated burglary.

Investigators say the owner expressed gratitude to once again have his collection that took a life time to acquire.