Penguin basketball player gives the shoes off his feet to Detroit teen

It hasn’t been a great season for the Youngstown State men's basketball team on the court. But after Latin Davis' gesture earlier this week in Detroit, the Penguins feel like they are a championship team.

As the team was doing its community service project at the Children's Center, a place that helps low income children and families, in Detroit Monday morning, a young teenage boy came in with his mother looking for shoes and other items.

At his weekly press conference, Coach Jerry Slocum said, "Latin went up and said, ‘What size do you wear?’ Kid says, ‘I take 12’ and Latin said, ‘You can have mine."”

Davis was wearing the Air Jordan and spent the rest of the time at the center with only his socks on.



It's the players off day, so Davis was not available, but Slocum added, "I got on the bus and told everyone; including any win that we've had this year, I haven't been more proud."

Teammate Francisco Santiago, who started 28 of the previous 29 games prior to Tuesday, took it one step further. Slocum said, "Francisco came to me at shoot around and said Coach, ‘I thought that was tremendous what Latin did and I want to give up my starting position for him tonight (Tuesday).’”

The Penguins fell to Oakland 101-72 on Tuesday, but the lesson they witnessed will always be remembered.