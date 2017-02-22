Relatives say owner of SUV containing burned body is missing - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Relatives say owner of SUV containing burned body is missing

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Relatives of the owner of an SUV that was found burning with a body inside say he has been missing since Sunday night.

Youngstown Police Detectives say 40-year-old Zachary Howell owned the 2015 Chevy Tahoe found burning on Josephine Avenue on Monday.

Inside that vehicle was the body of a man who authorities say was between 30 and 40 years- old and had been shot twice in the head before the fire was set.

Investigators say the fire caused so much damage, only a skeleton remains of the victim.

The coroner hopes to use dental records to make a positive identification.

The coroner is asking for anyone who knows the name of the dentist who did the dental work for Howell to contact the Mahoning Coroner’s Office.

"He needs dental records to make a positive ID of the body which was badly burned. We will follow all leads as we do in any case. At this point in the investigation we cannot say for certain it is Zachary Howell," said YPD Lt. Doug Bobovynk. "We can only say that he owned the vehicle that was set on fire on the city's east side on Monday." 

Howell, who had been circulating petitions to run as in independent candidate for Youngstown Mayor in the upcoming election, had been arrested several times between 1999 and 2012.

"Those charges include having weapons or firearms, domestic violence, possession of drugs, and felonious assault. In the past Howell owned two bars. One of the bars Jitso's was notorious for a lot of criminal activity and homicides associated with it, "said Bobovynk.

