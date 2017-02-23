Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old with dementia - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old with dementia

Brittany Fultz Brittany Fultz
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) -

Ohio police say a caretaker was filmed performing a sexually provocative dance on a 100-year-old assisted living home resident with dementia and has been charged with gross sexual imposition.

Sandusky police say 26-year-old Brittany Fultz, of Marblehead, danced in front of and on the man in December, then showed her breasts and buttocks. Police say another caretaker recorded Fultz and later showed the video to a supervisor, who reported it to police this month.

Fultz pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Her attorney says Fultz should be exonerated because it was a prank intended to make the man feel good. The attorney says that even though the man has dementia, he had the capacity to say no but didn't.

The second caretaker wasn't charged.

Authorities say the caretakers no longer work at the facility.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

