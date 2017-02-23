Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old with dementia

Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills. Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card.More >>
Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills. Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card.More >>
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force says it will conduct two sobriety checkpoint this weekend. According to a news release, the checkpoints will be held somewhere in the county on Saturday and Sunday. The release says further details about the checkpoints will be released later. In the past, the Task Force has revealed the specific times and locations of the checkpoints shortly before they are scheduled to begin.More >>
Sebring Police Department will have a new chief on Sunday.More >>
Sebring Police Department will have a new chief on Sunday.More >>
Those who love the music and dances of their ancestors have converged on Sharon. People have traveled from as far away as Alaska, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia to be at the 11th Annual National Button Accordion Festival.More >>
Those who love the music and dances of their ancestors have converged on Sharon. People have traveled from as far away as Alaska, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia to be at the 11th Annual National Button Accordion Festival.More >>
A court hearing is scheduled next week for a Mercer County man accused of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 6 and 14. Zachary Taylor, 21, of Grove City faces 23 counts. The charges include indecent assault, corruption of minors, and statutory sexual assault. Grove City Police say they arrested Taylor after investigating two separate reports in which Taylor was alleged to have had sexual contact with the children.More >>
A court hearing is scheduled next week for a Mercer County man accused of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 6 and 14. Zachary Taylor, 21, of Grove City faces 23 counts. The charges include indecent assault, corruption of minors, and statutory sexual assault. Grove City Police say they arrested Taylor after investigating two separate reports in which Taylor was alleged to have had sexual contact with the children.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series with...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>