Missing 12-year-old Fowler girl found less than 3 miles from home

FOWLER TWP., Ohio -

Authorities confirm that a 12-year-old Fowler Township girl, missing since Wednesday, has been found and is unharmed.

Those who searched for Lena McCallun Wednesday night and Thursday morning confirmed at around 10:45 a.m. that the child had been located.

McCallun turned up at the Concord Care Center nursing home on Sodom-Hutchings Road, less than three miles south of her home.

Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department said they believe from her appearance that McCallun spent the night in the woods.

"It appears, from looking at her, that she spent the night outdoors," Dragovich said.

She will be taken to a hospital to be evaluated, but appears to be unharmed. Dragovich said she walked into Concord Care Center on her own and was recognized by staff, who took care of her until the Sheriff's department arrived.

The first search effort that began at shortly before 10 p.m., Wednesday ended before midnight after the girl was reported missing eight hours earlier from her home at the Fowler Mobile Home Park on Sodom Hutchings Road. The search resumed Thursday morning.

Dragovich said he is not sure why the determination was made to suspend the search overnight, but said "sometimes it's best to get daylight on your side."

Family members say she has run away before, but came back home.

Search dogs were brought in to assist members of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department, local fire departments and other agencies.

Stay with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.

  • Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

  • Mahoning County OVI checkpoints tonight and Sunday

    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force says it will conduct two sobriety checkpoint this weekend. According to a news release, the checkpoints will be held somewhere in the county on Saturday and Sunday. The release says further details about the checkpoints will be released later. In the past, the Task Force has revealed the specific times and locations of the checkpoints shortly before they are scheduled to begin. 

    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force says it will conduct two sobriety checkpoint this weekend. According to a news release, the checkpoints will be held somewhere in the county on today and Sunday. The release says further details about the checkpoints will be released later. In the past, the Task Force has revealed the specific times and locations of the checkpoints shortly before they are scheduled to begin. In addition, saturation patrols will be conducted throughout the we...More >>

  • Sebring names new police chief

    Sebring Police Department will have a new chief on Sunday.  

