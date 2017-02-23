Missing 12-year-old Fowler girl found less than 3 miles from home

Authorities confirm that a 12-year-old Fowler Township girl, missing since Wednesday, has been found and is unharmed.

Those who searched for Lena McCallun Wednesday night and Thursday morning confirmed at around 10:45 a.m. that the child had been located.

McCallun turned up at the Concord Care Center nursing home on Sodom-Hutchings Road, less than three miles south of her home.

Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department said they believe from her appearance that McCallun spent the night in the woods.

"It appears, from looking at her, that she spent the night outdoors," Dragovich said.

She will be taken to a hospital to be evaluated, but appears to be unharmed. Dragovich said she walked into Concord Care Center on her own and was recognized by staff, who took care of her until the Sheriff's department arrived.

The first search effort that began at shortly before 10 p.m., Wednesday ended before midnight after the girl was reported missing eight hours earlier from her home at the Fowler Mobile Home Park on Sodom Hutchings Road. The search resumed Thursday morning.

Dragovich said he is not sure why the determination was made to suspend the search overnight, but said "sometimes it's best to get daylight on your side."

Family members say she has run away before, but came back home.

Search dogs were brought in to assist members of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department, local fire departments and other agencies.

