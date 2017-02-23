Shots reported, blood found at Youngstown home

Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills. Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card.More >>
Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills. Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card.More >>
Police have arrested two men following a high speed chase through Youngstown around 7:30 Friday in which officers believe the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Carlos Cuevas Garcia, 31, is cited as the driver and is charged with failure to comply with police. Marcos Garcia Cuevas, 27, is cited as the passenger and is charged with obstructing official business. When officers attempted to stop a red Honda Civic on McGuffey Road for "exce...More >>
Police have arrested two men following a high speed chase through Youngstown around 7:30 Friday in which officers believe the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Carlos Cuevas Garcia, 31, is cited as the driver and is charged with failure to comply with police. Marcos Garcia Cuevas, 27, is cited as the passenger and is charged with obstructing official business. When officers attempted to stop a red Honda Civic on McGuffey Road for "exce...More >>
Water pressure is restored in Campbell, but the city remains under a boil alert Saturday until further notice, water department officials say. The alert was first issued Friday as crews worked to repair a water line break in the area of Jackson Street off Wilson Avenue. Reports of little to no water pressure first came in Thursday night around 10 p.m., police say. That was enough to close Campbell City schools Friday. Officials still haven't indicated when the bo...More >>
It's one of the premier properties in our region: 101 Carrier Road in Transfer. This Wednesday, it will be sold at auction. The asking price is a cool $3.9 million for this one-of-a-kind spot in Mercer County.More >>
It's one of the premier properties in our region: 101 Carrier Road in Transfer. This Wednesday, it will be sold at auction. The asking price is a cool $3.9 million for this one-of-a-kind spot in Mercer County.More >>
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force says it will conduct two sobriety checkpoint this weekend. According to a news release, the checkpoints will be held somewhere in the county on Saturday and Sunday. The release says further details about the checkpoints will be released later. In the past, the Task Force has revealed the specific times and locations of the checkpoints shortly before they are scheduled to begin.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series with...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>