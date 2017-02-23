Shots reported, blood found at Youngstown home

Youngstown police are sorting through the details of a reported shooting incident on the city's South Side.

A report came in at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday about gunfire and a person who had been shot that ran into a home on East Warren Avenue.

Police tell 21 News that when officers arrived at the home in question, they did find blood at the scene.

However, the homeowner would not allow the police inside, so officers had to obtain a warrant.

Once inside the home police did not find a shooting victim.

A car was towed from the scene, but police haven't said yet if, or how it may be related to the investigation.