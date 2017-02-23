Shots reported, blood found at Youngstown home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Shots reported, blood found at Youngstown home

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police are sorting through the details of a reported shooting incident on the city's South Side.

A report came in at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday about gunfire and a person who had been shot that ran into a home on East Warren Avenue.

Police tell 21 News that when officers arrived at the home in question, they did find blood at the scene.

However, the homeowner would not allow the police inside, so officers had to obtain a warrant.

Once inside the home police did not find a shooting victim.

A car was towed from the scene, but police haven't said yet if, or how it may be related to the investigation.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:06:52 GMT

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

  • Suspect tells YPD he smoked marijuana before engaging in high speed chase

    Suspect tells YPD he smoked marijuana before engaging in high speed chase

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-05-27 18:12:29 GMT

    Police have arrested two men following a high speed chase through Youngstown around 7:30 Friday in which officers believe the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Carlos Cuevas Garcia, 31, is cited as the driver and is charged with failure to comply with police.  Marcos Garcia Cuevas, 27, is cited as the passenger and is charged with obstructing official business.  When officers attempted to stop a red Honda Civic on McGuffey Road for  "exce...

    More >>

    Police have arrested two men following a high speed chase through Youngstown around 7:30 Friday in which officers believe the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Carlos Cuevas Garcia, 31, is cited as the driver and is charged with failure to comply with police.  Marcos Garcia Cuevas, 27, is cited as the passenger and is charged with obstructing official business.  When officers attempted to stop a red Honda Civic on McGuffey Road for  "exce...

    More >>

  • Campbell boil order lifted, water pressure restored

    Campbell boil order lifted, water pressure restored

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-27 18:03:46 GMT

    Water pressure is restored in Campbell, but the city remains under a boil alert Saturday until further notice, water department officials say.  The alert was first issued Friday as crews worked to repair a water line break in the area of Jackson Street off Wilson Avenue.  Reports of little to no water pressure first came in Thursday night around 10 p.m., police say.  That was enough to close Campbell City schools Friday. Officials still haven't indicated when the bo...

    More >>
    As of noon Saturday, a boil order affecting the city of Campbell has been lifted, officials at the water department say. Water pressure was said to have been restored as early as Saturday morning.  The alert was first issued Friday as crews worked to repair a water line break in the area of Jackson Street off Wilson Avenue.  Reports of little to no water pressure first came in Thursday night around 10 p.m., police say.  That was enough to close Campbell City schools...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms