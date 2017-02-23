Home Depot: 180 jobs available at Boardman, Austintown and Niles - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Home Depot: 180 jobs available at Boardman, Austintown and Niles stores

Posted: Updated:

 Home Depot is holding hiring events today to fill 180 job openings at three Valley stores.

The home improvement chain says the effort is part of an effort to prepare for spring, the company's busiest selling season.

On site interviews are being held for what the company describes as permanent part-time and seasonal openings for cashier, sales, lot and freight positions across all departments.

WHEN:

Thursday, February 23

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE:

  • Boardman Store
  • 7001 Southern Blvd.
  • Boardman, Ohio 44513
  • Niles Store
  • 1900 Niles Cortland Rd. SE
  • Warren, Ohio 44484
  • Austintown Store
  • 6100 Mahoning Ave.
  • Austintown, Ohio 44515

Home Depot says that all part-time and full-time permanent hourly associates are eligible for tuition reimbursement and the company’s profit sharing program, which has paid out $1.75 billion since 2006.

Candidates should apply online prior to attending the event at careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom.

    Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:06:52 GMT

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    Suspect tells YPD he smoked marijuana before engaging in high speed chase

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-05-27 18:12:29 GMT

    Police have arrested two men following a high speed chase through Youngstown around 7:30 Friday in which officers believe the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Carlos Cuevas Garcia, 31, is cited as the driver and is charged with failure to comply with police.  Marcos Garcia Cuevas, 27, is cited as the passenger and is charged with obstructing official business.  When officers attempted to stop a red Honda Civic on McGuffey Road for  "exce...

    Campbell boil order lifted, water pressure restored

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-27 18:03:46 GMT

    Water pressure is restored in Campbell, but the city remains under a boil alert Saturday until further notice, water department officials say.  The alert was first issued Friday as crews worked to repair a water line break in the area of Jackson Street off Wilson Avenue.  Reports of little to no water pressure first came in Thursday night around 10 p.m., police say.  That was enough to close Campbell City schools Friday. Officials still haven't indicated when the bo...

    As of noon Saturday, a boil order affecting the city of Campbell has been lifted, officials at the water department say. Water pressure was said to have been restored as early as Saturday morning.  The alert was first issued Friday as crews worked to repair a water line break in the area of Jackson Street off Wilson Avenue.  Reports of little to no water pressure first came in Thursday night around 10 p.m., police say.  That was enough to close Campbell City schools...
