Home Depot: 180 jobs available at Boardman, Austintown and Niles stores

Home Depot is holding hiring events today to fill 180 job openings at three Valley stores.

The home improvement chain says the effort is part of an effort to prepare for spring, the company's busiest selling season.

On site interviews are being held for what the company describes as permanent part-time and seasonal openings for cashier, sales, lot and freight positions across all departments.

WHEN:

Thursday, February 23

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE:

Boardman Store

7001 Southern Blvd.

Boardman, Ohio 44513

Niles Store

1900 Niles Cortland Rd. SE

Warren, Ohio 44484

Austintown Store

6100 Mahoning Ave.

Austintown, Ohio 44515

Home Depot says that all part-time and full-time permanent hourly associates are eligible for tuition reimbursement and the company’s profit sharing program, which has paid out $1.75 billion since 2006.

Candidates should apply online prior to attending the event at careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom.