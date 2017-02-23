McDonald's Hoop News - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. Basketball | Girls' Tournament

Richmond Heights 21 Chalker 76

Badger 82 Fairport Harbor 28

Bristol 35 Maplewood 24

Heartland Christian 21 Valley Christian 73

Southern 54 Wellsville 36

Lowellville 30 Mathews 39

Warren JFK 46 Leetonia 45

Berkshire 29 Brookfield 59

Mineral Ridge 35 Mooney 62

Springfield 40 Crestview 67

Conneaut 17 Champion 48

South Range 61 East Palestine 30

Liberty 34 Columbiana 87

Sebring 26 Lordstown 52

