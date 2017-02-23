Suspect accused of robbing Leavittsburg woman outside Warren ATM

Police found the suspect hiding in a closet in Niles

Warren police have arrested a man suspected of tackling and robbing a Leavittsburg woman of approximately $1,000 after she withdrew cash from an ATM at a Warren gas station.

The victim's father told officers that his 34-year-old daughter recently received her tax refund and was withdrawing money from the ATM at the Sheetz gas station on Elm Road so she could buy a car.

The woman says she had just walked out of the gas station with the money early Wednesday afternoon when a man ran up from behind and tackled her to the ground.

She says her wallet and the money fell to the ground.

Both the woman and the robber struggled to scoop up the money, but the thief got away with much of the cash.

The woman says the man jumped into an older gray truck and drove south on Elm Road.

One witness gave police a possible license plate number of the truck.

Later that same evening, Warren police arrested Terry Hutsenpiller for the crime.

Police say they found the 18-year-old hiding in the bedroom closet of a home on Mason Street in Niles.

A second man who was hiding in the basement was arrested on a past warrant.

Police say they recovered $78 from Hutsenpiller's wallet.

Hutsenpiller was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court on a charge of aggravated robbery.