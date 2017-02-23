Woman's sassy obit warns people to wait to claim her stuff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Relatives of a 91-year-old Ohio woman who died this week are giving her the last word with a sassy, occasionally profane obituary that starts with the basics - "I was born. I lived. I died." - and instructs people to "wait the appropriate amount of time" before trying to claim her stuff.
They wrote it in Jean Oddi's perspective, recapping the people important to her, adventures she had and her favorite activities, including playing cards and teaching her granddaughter "dirty songs."
Her daughter, Casey Oddi Clark, tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2lOhoLc ) the obituary celebrates a blunt woman who lived unapologetically.
It also promises an "after-party" following the funeral but warns: "If you are sick, don't bother to come. I might be dead, but I still don't want your germs."
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series with...More >>
Police say one officer was injured and another had his baton stolen as they tried to disperse a mob of fighting high-schoolers near a Philadelphia train station, resulting in three arrests.More >>
Police say one officer was injured and another had his baton stolen as they tried to disperse a mob of fighting high-schoolers near a Philadelphia train station, resulting in three arrests.More >>
Residents in Akron want city leaders to do more to address violence at a park where gunshots scattered children earlier this month.More >>
Residents in Akron want city leaders to do more to address violence at a park where gunshots scattered children earlier this month.More >>
The 1830s era Mother Thompson House in Ohio is being demolished for a new home to be built on its spacious lot.More >>
The 1830s era Mother Thompson House in Ohio is being demolished for a new home to be built on its spacious lot.More >>
Police say a bank robber and a bank customer exchanged gunfire during a robbery.More >>
Police say a bank robber and a bank customer exchanged gunfire during a robbery.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards (274 meters) to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
The National Park Service is trying to find whoever vandalized a Lake Erie island monument that commemorates a key victory in the War of 1812.More >>
The National Park Service is trying to find whoever vandalized a Lake Erie island monument that commemorates a key victory in the War of 1812.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a new execution date for a convicted killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a new execution date for a convicted killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009.More >>
Ohio authorities investigating the fatal prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the "Angel of Death" say they're in no hurry to file charges.More >>
Ohio authorities investigating the fatal prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the "Angel of Death" say they're in no hurry to file charges.More >>
An Ohio judge says a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students is competent to stand trial.More >>
An Ohio judge says a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students is competent to stand trial.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio man who told them he was being extorted for visiting a child pornography website told the police instead of paying.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio man who told police he visited a child pornography website and was now being extorted faces a child pornography charge.More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>