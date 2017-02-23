Philly man critical after being shot in face, dragged to lot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a man is in critical condition after being shot in the face and then dragged more than 80 feet to a vacant lot.

Police believe the man, whose name was not immediately released, may have been shot at a nearby home before he was dragged.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Wednesday and police arrived to find the wounded man.

Police say he's at Temple University Hospital.

