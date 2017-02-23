Actor Shia LaBeouf ends streaming of anti-Trump installation

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

The Latest: Trump's push at NATO getting attention online

After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process

A sister uses her gifts to send messages to fallen soldier

Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority

In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors

Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.

Some women-only screenings planned for 'Wonder Woman'

A suspect has been taken into custody following an overnight manhunt in the fatal shooting of a Virginia State Police special agent, authorities said Saturday.

The World War II bomber Memphis Belle goes on display next spring at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton, Ohio.

As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of synthetic opioids.

In opioid crisis, a new risk for police: accidental overdose

Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has died in a boating accident. Kalanick's father, Donald, was injured and is in serious condition.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Actor Shia LaBeouf is citing safety concerns in cutting the livestream from the political performance art piece that was installed in downtown Albuquerque just days ago.

The actor informed his followers via social media Thursday that the stream was taken down after gunshots were reported in the area.

He says the safety of participants was paramount.

LaBeouf and two other artists on Saturday mounted a camera to a wall with the message "He will not divide us," referring to President Donald Trump. The artists encouraged people to go to the camera and repeat the phrase.

LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after getting into an altercation with a man during the performance.

He faces a misdemeanor assault charge has an April 4 court date.

