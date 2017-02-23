PenDOT: Crews working 'sunup to sundown' patching potholes in M - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

PenDOT: Crews working 'sunup to sundown' patching potholes in Mercer and other counties

OIL CITY, Pa. -

PennDOT says repeated rounds of alternating warm and freezing temperatures have produced potholes earlier than usual this year, so crews are taking advantage of the nice weather to repair roads in Mercer and five other counties in the northwestern part of the state.

“The frequent and dramatic freeze-thaw cycles and midwinter rains this year have been especially hard on our road system,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive William Petit.

“We have had crews working on potholes from sunup to sundown whenever weather conditions permit,” said Petit.

Potholes typically form when water from melting snow or rain seeps through cracks in a road surface during warm weather, then freezes and expands when temperatures plummet. As the water repeatedly freezes and thaws due to temperature fluctuations, a cavity forms below the surface and larger cracks develop, which destroys the strength of the pavement.

PennDOT has used 1,141 tons of patching material and devoted more than 15,000 man-hours to repairing potholes so far this winter in District 1’s six-county area.

Repair crews have been using cold patch – a mixture of oil and stone that remains pliable in cold temperatures – until hot asphalt for more permanent repairs becomes available in the spring when the region’s asphalt plants open.

Motorists can report potholes to PennDOT by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD, or accessing the Customer Care Center on the PennDOT web page, www.penndot.gov.

PennDOT also urges motorists to watch for work zones being set up by pothole-patching crews, and drive carefully when they encounter them.

“These are typically the first seasonal work zones that drivers will encounter and we are asking motorists to stay alert, avoid distractions, and pay close attention to signs and flaggers,” Petit said.

