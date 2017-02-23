Two hour shutdown planned for Route 62 in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two hour shutdown planned for Route 62 in Youngstown

Posted:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Drivers planning to travel along a portion of Route 62 in Youngstown tonight will have to make a detour.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says that beginning at 7 o'clock this evening,  US 62 eastbound and westbound between I-680 and Albert St. will be closed for sign installation.

The stretch of road should reopen at around 9 p.m. according to ODOT.

A detour will be posted.

