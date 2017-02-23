Lyft ride- hailing service available in Youngstown

Another ride sharing service is now available in the Valley. This one can be identified by a pink mustache.

Lyft, a transportation service similar to Uber, has recently announced it has added Youngstown to its list of more than 200 cities in the United States.

The Lyft app can be downloaded in the Apple store or Google Play store. Users are asked to give their email, phone number and credit card information.

Once the app is installed and set- up is complete, users can request a ride.

Passengers pay automatically through the app one they arrive at their destination.

The app will tell you when your Lyft will arrive, the name and photo of the driver and the color and make of the vehicle that will be picking you up. Each Lyft driver will have a pink mustache visible on the car.

Once you are dropped off, you can rate your driver by giving them one to five stars.

Last year Uber arrived in Youngstown. Uber charges a base fare of $1, a booking fee of $1.85, the cost per minute is $0.12 and the cost per mile $0.77

There is a minimum charge of $5.7, and a cancellation fee of $5.

Lyft fees are not yet listed for the Youngstown area. They are expected to be competitive with Uber.

For more information about Lyft, click here.