Feds sentence Youngstown man for dealing heroin and fentanyl

Youngstown man has been sentenced to fifteen years in prison for dealing drugs that have gained a deadly reputation.

A federal judge handed down the sentence to Phillip M. Lemon, II, 28, who was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and possessing firearms during a drug trafficking crime.

Before his arrest in July, federal agents say Lemon possessed more than 100 grams of heroin, as well as fentanyl.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times more potent than heroin according to the DEA.

Investigators allege that Lemon sold heroin from a home on McHenry Street in Youngstown, where he also kept guns and ammunition.

Lemon was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction.